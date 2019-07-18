Keep Linux kernels live-patched and running without rebooting
KernelCare, the world’s finest defender of Linux kernels, puts an end to rebooting servers. When you don’t have to reboot, you aren’t hampered by the patch delays created by reboot cycles. KernelCare eliminates the need for staying up at night to deliver patch updates or coordinating downtime with your business units and various IT departments and locations.
We ensure that every single security patch is applied right way, keeping you secure and compliant.
Live-Patching Keeps You Secure and Compliant
Kernel updates are extremely important for the security and compliance of your Linux systems including CentOS, Amazon Linux, RHEL, Ubuntu, Debian, and others. Vulnerabilities can expose servers to malicious intent. However, rebooting servers to apply kernel updates can be frustrating for your IT department.
Staying up at night to deliver patch updates, worrying about the servers not booting up, coordinating maintenance windows with business units often delay Linux kernel security patching, leaving your infrastructure vulnerable and non-compliant.
Quick Guides to KernelCare Patching, Security and Compliance.
Rebooting Servers is Making You Noncompliant
Learn how KernelCare ensures no downtime, no service interruptions or packet drops.
Efinity in Review
Efinity are a software consultancy and development company with hubs in the US and the UK.
Year in Review
All you need to know about KernelCare in one beautiful infographic.
Customer Stories
Andrzej Talarek
Java Developer, Efinity
“We tested it, but to be honest, it wasn’t very exciting – it ‘just worked’.”
Joe Oesterling
Chief Technology Officer, Liquid Web
“We have come to consider KernelCare as an essential service. The downtime that reboots cause is a disruption for customers, and nuisance for admins, that can be easily avoided with KernelCare.”
Michael Williams
President/CEO, Glexia, Inc.
“We’ve been using KernelCare since their inception. The products have allowed us to provide notch service and security to our customers who demand the latest in technology and security. Anytime we’ve had an issue, we’ve had a response within hours and a resolution almost always within the same day. KernelCare’s service and support are excellent and their pricing is fair and reasonable to their customers. They’ve never once raised our prices grandfathering us into our plan. I wouldn’t go anywhere else.”
Matt Wyen
CISO, Operation: Operation Safe Escape
“Automated patching for Linux kernel and security updates? This is a no brainer! Works flawlessly and helps us save from downtime that negatively affects our ability to help victims.”
Vinicius Lage
CentralServer Informatica
“Kernel patches without a reboot. Great support, easy to solve problems.”
Dean Suhr
President, MDL Foundation
“Quick easy install, automatic – it runs in the background, my server is always up to date … no downtime!”
Paul Redpath
Director and Founder, Catalyst2
“Reliable product, decent support from the KernelCare Team”
Alex Wojtowicz
Owner of Warpnet, Warpnet
“We have been using KernelCare at our EC2 instances and webhosting servers for a long time. We do not run EC2 instances without KernelCare because we think that this is fundamental to bring security and reliability to our company and customers.”
Justin Jett
Director of Audit and Compliance, Plixer
“KernelCare provides services that make server management easy, particularly with regard to security. Not needing to restart a server to get the latest kernel security updates is essential for business-critical applications that can’t be taken down for patches. Additionally, their solutions allow some legacy applications to remain secure when alternative options are not available on the market or would be cost-prohibitive to implement.”
Robert Ottenhoff
Chief Operations Officer, Ottenhoff Consulting, LLC
“KernelCare is easy to install and manage. It just works.”
Philip Rawlinson
Technical Director, Netweaver
KernelCare keeps a vital part of our services updated without having downtime from reboots – with all the recent Intel exploits this has been even more valuable than ever. KernelCare also adds additional security to the Kernel making it seem even better value for money. I use it across all our server fleet and would recommend it to all Linux administrators.